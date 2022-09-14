Ravens Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens edged up in the various Week 2 Power Rankings after a 24-9 victory over the Jets.

Here's the roundup.

NFL.com

This Week: 6

Previous: 10

Analysis: "The Ravens weren't able to run the ball much in their season opener, but consider it a positive sign that didn't doom their attack in a convincing win over the Jets. Lamar Jackson was on target as a passer, connecting on three scores -- two to Devin Duvernay, who delivered an intriguing performance for a team in need of playmakers. Baltimore's defense dominated, routinely collapsing the pocket on old friend Joe Flacco. When the Jets did move the ball, the Ravens bowed up near midfield and forced timely turnovers. They won't all be this easy, but this was a nice start for Baltimore after the bitter frustrations of 2021."

ESPN

This Week: 6

Previous: 9

Analysis: "Who stood out: Rookie who stood out: P Jordan Stout: Stout, the first punter selected in this year's draft, is living up to the hype. He helped the Ravens win the field-position battle by averaging 48.5 yards on six punts and placing half of them inside the 20-yard line. There is a lot of pressure on Stout, who is replacing the longest-tenured player in franchise history (Sam Koch). But Stout proved to be the team's most consistent rookie, outshining first-round picks Tyler Linderbaum and Kyle Hamilton as well as preseason sensation Isaiah Likely."

CBS Sports

This Week: 8

Previous: 8

Analysis: "It wasn't always pretty against the Jets, but Lamar Jackson got it going in the second half. It will get a lot tougher for this offense going forward."

Pro Football Talk

This Week: 6

Previous: 12

Analysis: "Yes, it was the Jets. But they look like they’re ready to contend."

USA Today

This Week: 4

Previous: 7

Analysis: "Sure, they played the Jets. But the defense was Ravens-esque, and the offense likely won't be carried by RB Kenyan Drake and WR Devin Duvernay most weeks. Every reason to believe Baltimore is back."

The Ringer

This Week: 7

Previous: 8

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson and the Ravens beat up on the Jets’ secondary to cruise to a 24-9 win in Week 1, but a stifled rushing attack and mounting injuries remain a concern. Without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore averaged just 3 yards per carry with Kenyan Drake as its lead rusher (31 yards). Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, who started in place of Stanley, and cornerback Kyle Fuller will miss the rest of the season after suffering season-ending injuries in Week 1. (For James, the Achilles tendon injury is especially heartbreaking. Injuries limited him to three games with the Broncos in 2019, he opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, and then tore his Achilles while training in the 2021 offseason. Sunday’s game in New York was only his fourth game since 2018.) The Ravens need to stay healthy and run the football effectively if they’re going to be Super Bowl contenders, and we just haven’t seen either ring true yet."

New York Post

This Week: 5

Previous: 9

Analysis: "In the long term, it might hurt the Ravens not to have Lamar Jackson locked into a contract. In the short term, it might help get a highly motivated former NFL MVP. Cut off from running by the Jets, he threw for three touchdowns, and a depleted offensive line held up against a good defensive front."