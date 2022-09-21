Ravens Week 3 Power Rankings Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens slid a couple of spots in the various Power Ranking after losing to the Dolphins.

Here's the Roundup

Sports Illustrated

Last Week: 4

This: Week: 8

Analysis: "We’re not hating that Lamar Jackson MVP prediction at this point. And Rashod Bateman looks far more dangerous after the catch than I ever remember. Despite the loss to the red-hot Dolphins, this is the team I least want to see coming up next on the schedule."

NFL.com

Last Week: 10

This: Week: 6

Analysis: "The conversation this week was supposed to be about Lamar Jackson, and how the dominant start to his 2022 has put him in the driver's seat for a second league MVP. Instead, the story out of Baltimore centers on the total collapse of Mike Macdonald's defense in a stunning 42-38 loss to the Dolphins. Jackson's 79-yard touchdown run put the Ravens ahead 35-14 late in the third quarter, but Baltimore surrendered touchdown drives of 75, 59, 64 and 68 yards in the final 15 minutes, watching helplessly as Tua Tagovailoa morphed into a southpaw version of peak Dan Marino. "Never did you think we were going to have that many balls thrown over our head," John Harbaugh said of his undermanned secondary. "That just can't happen. That's not OK. I don't care who's back there."

ESPN

Last Week: 9

This: Week: 6

Analysis: "The return of running back J.K. Dobbins can't happen soon enough. Dobbins, who has been out since suffering a devastating left knee injury 13 months ago, represents Baltimore's best hope of getting a once-proud run game back on track. With Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis, the Ravens' running backs have totaled 79 yards rushing in the first two games of the season. That's the fewest of any running back group in the NFL. The Ravens will struggle to finish out games if they can't run out the clock like they've done in the past."

Yahoo Sports

Last Week: 9

This: Week: 5

Analysis: "The Ravens took a bad loss, but Lamar Jackson was great. He had a perfect passer rating and 118 rushing yards into the fourth quarter, which is remarkable. He's fine. It's the secondary that could be an issue. The Ravens need to get healthy there, and fast."

Pro Football Talk

Last Week: 9

This: Week: 6

Analysis: "John Harbaugh-coached teams aren’t supposed to blow big leads."

New York Post

Last Week: 10

This: Week: 5

Analysis: "Maybe the Ravens should’ve thought twice before letting go of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale after last season. Passes were flying over the head of defensive backs as the Dolphins piled up 233 yards in the fourth quarter alone. It negated Lamar Jackson’s remarkable performance (318 passing yards, 119 rushing yards, four total touchdowns)."