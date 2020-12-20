Ravens-Jaguars: What We Learned

BALTIMORE — The Ravens dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 to keep their playoff hopes fully alive.

Here's what we learned.

1. The Ravens set the tone with a dominant ground attack. Baltimore has run for 684 yards over the past three games — all victories. There is no rookie wall for running back J.K. Dobbins, who has emerged as a key playmaker. Dobbins finished with 64 yards on 14 carries against the Jaguars. Dobbins also showed he is effective in catching the ball out of the backfield and caught a 17-yard pass to pick up a key first down, With the exception of an interception on the game's opening drive, quarterback Lamar Jackson did a solid job managing the game. Jackson completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a 5-yard score. Dez Bryant earned his first touchdown reception since Dec. 10, 2017. The Ravens are most effective when they attack opponents head-on with their physicality.

2. The Ravens were missing several key players on defense, most notably defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters. It didn't matter against the Jaguars. The Ravens' defenders did a solid job flying to the ball and managed five sacks against quarterback Gardner Minshew. Baltimore also held Jacksonville to just 62 yards rushing. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen picked up his second sack of the season. Baltimore defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble against his former team. Derek Wolfe continued to be one. of the unsung heroes of the defense, The depleted secondary was mostly solid in coverage, but the mounting injuries are a concern. The Ravens are going to need Campbell, Smith, and Peters back in the lineup if they make the postseason. So, it was key for them to get the rest now.

3. Baltimore took care of business against an opponent already looking ahead to 2021. The Ravens improved to 9-5 but didn't get any help to move up and grab one of the seven spots for the playoffs. Baltimore is ranked eighth in the seven-team race. Both the Colts or Dolphins picked up key wins to maintain their spots and the fifth and seventh places, respectively. The Browns temporarily moved down to the sixth spot but play Sunday night against the Giants. It's never ideal to be watching the scoreboard in December, but the Ravens have dealt with numerous injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout this tumultuous season. Baltimore just need to win its next two games against the Giants and Bengals and hope its one of the last teams standing.