Grading Ravens History of Drafting Wide Receivers in Harbaugh Era

The Ravens have not had much success developing wide receivers they've taken in the NFL draft throughout their history.

One of the issues is the sheer volume of players.

After taking Mark Clayton in the first round of the 2005 draft (22nd overall), the Ravens did not take another wide receiver in the first round until Breshad Perriman in 2015 (26th overall).

Baltimore did select Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick in 2019 and they might be attempted to take a wide receiver in the first round later this month, especially if Terrace Marshall (LSU) or Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) are available.

Here's a look at the Ravens draft history at wide receiver since John Habaugh took over as the head coach in 2018.

2008

— Marcus Smith, New Mexico, fourth round (106 overall)

Analysis: Smith played in only 6 games in 2008, mostly on special teams. He had a season-ending knee injury the following year in the preseason. He finished with 21 tackles on special teams in 2010 and was released the following year.

Grade: D

— Justin Harper, Virginia Tech, seventh round (215th overall)

Analysis: Harper saw limited action over three years with the team and was released in 2011. He later played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.

Grade: D

2009

— No wide receiver was selected.

2010

— David Reed, Utah, fifth round (156 overall)

Analysis: Reed also made his key contributions on special teams and had a 103-kickoff return against the Texans as a rookie. Reed was suspended the following year for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. In week 10, he fumbled two kickoff returns against the Seattle Seahawks. Reed managed five receptions in a Week 17 loss to the Bengals in 2012 and was traded to the Colts the following year, He was out of the league after being released by San Francisco in 2014.

Grade: D+

2011

— Torrey Smith, Maryland, second round (58th overall)

Analysis: Smith spent four seasons in Baltimore and was one of the team's most productive wide receivers. He was a key downfield target for quarterback Joe Flacco. In 2013, Smith had his best season with65 receptions for 1128 yards and four touchdowns.

Grade: A

— Tandon Doss, Indiana, fourth round (123rd overall)

Analysis: Over three seasons in Baltimore, Doss caught 26 passes for 428 yards with a touchdown.

Grade: C-

2012

— Tommy Streeter, Miami, sixth round (198 overall)

Analysis: Streeter was placed on IR in August 2012 and was waived the following year.

Grade: F

2013

— Aaron Mellette, Elon, seventh round (238th overall)

Analysis: Mellette did not make an impact and was waived in 2014.

Grade: F

2014

— Michael Campanaro, Wake Forest, seventh round (218th overall)

Analysis: Campanaro was hampered by injuries. Over four seasons, he had 19 receptions for 310 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 131 yards rushing with another score. Campanaro had four catches for 39 yards in the postseason.

Grade: C

2015

— Breshad Perriman, Central Florida, first round, 26th overall.

Analysis: Perriman was expected to boost the Ravens passing game when he was selected from Central Florida. However, Perriman suffered a knee injury during training camp as a rookie and was never an impact player for the Ravens. He had his best year in 2016 when he caught 33 passes for 499 yards with three touchdowns. Perriman was released by the Ravens in September 2018 and he's bounced around the NFL with five other teams.

Grade: D+

— Darren Waller, Georgia Tech, sixth round (204th overall)

Analysis: Waller had solid size (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) and was moved to tight end. However, he was suspended twice in Baltimore for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Waller never made much of an impact and was waived in 2018. Waller has since resurrected his career for the Raiders. Waller had just 12 receptions for 103 yards with two touchdowns for the Ravens.

Grade: D

2016

— Chris Moore, Cincinnati, fourth round, 107th overall

Analysis: Moore made of his impact on special teams, becoming one of the team's most productive players with that unit. Over five seasons, he also caught 47 passes for 511 yards with four touchdowns. Moore signed with the Texans this offseason.

Grade: C+

2017

— No wide receiver was selected.

2018

— Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State, fourth round (132nd overall)

Analysis: Scott was hampered by injuries as a rookie and He was placed on injured reserve later in training camp. Scott was waived by the Ravens during final roster cuts in September 2020. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Jan. 4, 2021.

Grade: D

— Jordan Lasley, UCLA, fifth round (162 overall)

Analysis: Lasley struggled to get on the field and never made an impact for the Ravens and was waived the following year following a couple of scuffles in training camp. He last played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

Grade: F

2019

— Marquise Brown, Oklahoma, first round (25th overall)

Analysis: Brown is a speedy downfield threat that has played effectively since being drafted from Oklahoma. Over two seasons, he caught 104 passes for 1,353 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Grade: B+

— Miles Boykin, Notre Dame, third round (93rd overall)

Analysis: Boykin has flashed when given opportunities and four of his 19 receptions were touchdowns. The Ravens will need to find a way to get him more involved with the offense in 2021.

Grade: C

2020

— Devin Duvernay, Texas, third round (92nd overall)

Analysis: Duvernay was targeted 26 times and caught 20 passes for 201 yards. He has the speed and toughness to make a bigger impact next season. The Ravens also used him on sweeps and Duvernay managed 70 yards on just four carries. Duvernay has a huge upside and will be a bigger part of the offense in 2021.

Grade: B

— James Proche, SMU, sixth round (201st overall)

Analysis: Proch also has the potential to be a game-changer. He caught just one pass for 14 yards after a stellar career at SMU. Proche did an effective job returning punts before being inactive late in the season because of a roster crunch. Proche will have more opportunities to make plays next season.

Grade: B