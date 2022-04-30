Ravens Will Find Creative Ways to Get Kyle Hamilton on Field

OWINGS MILLS, Md. –The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety with newly signed Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark patrolling the secondary.

However, they had little choice but to take Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them.

Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft.

Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will get Williams, Clark and Hamiton on the field.

"We’re going to run multiple personnel groups, and three safeties have been a big part of what we like to do," Harbaugh said. "So, yes, we’ve got three really good safeties right now. We can play the extra safety at [the] nickel [position], we can play safety at [the] dime [position].

"We can play them at [the] MIKE [position]. All of those guys are going to be on the field, for sure.”

Hamilton has the potential to be a solid NFL player for years to come.

Last season, Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, had 35 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions. He has exceptional range and is a solid hitter. Hamilton has drawn comparisons to Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

He fit perfectly into the Ravens system and the team is excited about his upside.

GM Eric DeCosta could not believe that Hamilton fell all the way to 14.

"We were very fortunate because we had a guy like Kyle really there," DeCosta said. "It was a gift that we haven’t always had in some years [and] it made it very easy because the phone didn’t ring. There have been a few years I can think of when the phone hasn’t rung. Two years – just to tell you guys a little story – it never rang when we drafted Ronnie Stanley, and it never rang when we drafted Marlon Humphrey, and those were pretty good picks.

"I feel that we’ll look back on this pick and we’ll be glad that the phone didn’t ring.”