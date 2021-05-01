Ravens Grab Versatile Player With Michigan FB/TE Ben Mason

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens added another versatile player by selecting Michigan fullback/tight end Ben Mason with the 184th and their final pick in the 2021 draft.

The Ravens also have Pat Ricard as a battering fullback on the team. Both Mason and Ricard can also play defense.

Here's a breakdown on Mason:

Appeared in 45 games for Michigan, including one start on the defensive line. Voted team captain for the 2020 season.

Fullbacks matter and maybe none more so than Ben Mason from Michigan. Mason is one of the top fullbacks in the draft class and a Senior Bowl participant in 2021.

Mason excels in the uglier areas of the game. He is a fantastic blocker and people mover generating power from his strong lower body effectively. He uses his natural leverage to move bigger guys at an extremely high rate.

Mason is very smart and knows and executes the correct assignment. There are very few mental mistakes on his tape. He is an immediate impact player at the fullback position but he may be able to carve out an even bigger role on special teams right away.

\Mason fills his lane on special teams and tackles effectively. He also got an opportunity to prove his tackling when he started at defensive tackle for a game. Mason’s biggest flaws come from his statistical production.

Mason did not run for or catch a considerable amount of yards during his time in Ann Arbor. When given the opportunity, he did show natural abilities there. In the run game, he did not possess tremendous vision or burst.

