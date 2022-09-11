Report: Lamar Jackson Rejected Ravens Latest 6-Year Offer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected the team's latest contract proposal, which was a six-year deal with $133 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN.

That proposal was worth more than the $124 deal that Russell Wilson was able to finalize with Denver and Kyler Murray's $103.3 million contract with Arizona.

Jackson could have earned in excess of $290 million over the six years and his average per year salary would have been $48.5 million, NFL Insider Chris Mortensen reported.

Jackson, however, could be looking for a deal similar to Deshaun Watson, who was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans.

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary.

If the two sides cannot reach a deal in 2023, the Ravens can retain Jackson in 2023 by placing an exclusive franchise tag, which likely is between $42 million and $45 million.

A simple franchise tag is not going to be secure because other teams can negotiate with Jackson and the Ravens would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he leaves. The Ravens could also match that offer to keep him.

Despite the uncertainty with the contract situation, Jackson showed up at training camp early and did not threaten to hold out.

"You guys understand this because you’re here, and you see Lamar every day, but everything that has been said is the absolute way it is," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You don’t hear conflicting reports, you don’t hear any kind of back and forth because everyone is just telling you the truth. It is what it is. Lamar has said he’s focused on the season, he’s under contract, he’s going to have the best season he can have. He’s hopeful to get a new contract; we’re hopeful to get him a new contract. But all the rest of it is business.

"There’s nothing other than coming to something that’s mutually agreeable. That’s the way that all of these deals are done. So, obviously, I’m very hopeful, and I know everyone is really hoping to get it done. But the focus remains on football. Lamar’s that way, coaches and players are all that way. That’s what we’re looking at.”