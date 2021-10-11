Report: Ravens Getting Trade Inquiries for Current Group of Running Backs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had to overhaul their running backs room when J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill each suffered season-ending injuries in training camp.

The Ravens brought in Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell to join Ty'Son Williams, who spent last season on the practice squad.

The result?

The Ravens are ranked third in the NFL with 164.5 yards per game.

Baltimore is also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. The Ravens are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43.

Consequently, opposing teams are interested in acquiring a running back on Baltimore's current roster, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The most likely coveted candidate is Williams, who is averaging 6.1 yards per carry but was inactive last week against the Broncos.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team with 279 yards rushing, followed by Williams (164), Murray (151), Freeman (41) and Bell (11).

The Ravens also have Nate McCrary on the practice squad after he shined in the preseason.

Baltimore might be hesitant to trade one of its running backs in case of another injury. The Ravens also like their depth and consider getting all of the players carries a "good problem."

“It was just hard because we have got four guys who are very deserving—I just wanted to give guys a chance," coach John Harbaugh said. "Those guys are all happy for each other when they do well and when they get an opportunity. We had to go some route, you know, so which route are we going to go?

"We pulled the young guy back. It's just kind of a decision—it wasn't anything other than that. We just have got to figure out what we're doing going forward after watching the tape and see how they all fit together. We're figuring that out for ourselves right now.”