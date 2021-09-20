Rookie Odafe Oweh Making Huge Impact For Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — On a night full of big plays, Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh had a huge role in a monumental win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oweh forced a fumble against running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and then recovered the ball with 1:26 left to play that helped seal the 36-35 victory.

“On the play, I was supposed to jam inside the ‘B guy,’ which I did, but once I did that, I saw it was clear," Oweh said. "The O-lineman was holding me a little bit, so I couldn’t really get out there how I wanted to, but I got out enough – as much as I could to be able to slap the ball out. As soon as I slapped it, I saw the ball on the ground; I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s time. Get that ball. Try to win the game.’”

The Ravens selected Oweh with the 31st overall pick in this year's draft.

Oweh did not manage a sack in his final season at Penn State. He still managed 38 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, over seven games as a redshirt sophomore. The prior year, Oweh finished with five sacks over 11 games.

Oweh, 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, is an impressive athlete who ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash and had a 39.5 vertical leap and a 134-inch broad jump during his Pro Day.

He's wasted no time making an impact for the Ravens.

Last week against the Raiders, Oweh had a sack and a tackle for loss.

He flashed again against the Chiefs. In addition to the forced fumble, he finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes that led to a key interception.

Expectations continue to soar for him,

“I give all glory to God. I just try to work hard every day in practice, try to work on what I’m going to see in the game and then just try to ball out and put it all in God’s hands in the game," Oweh said. "So, obviously, I want to impact the game, every game I play, but I’m just out there ‘hooping,’ just trying to play.”