    • October 15, 2021
    DeShon Elliott Threatens Colts' Tight End Jack Doyle After Tavon Young Confrontation

    Baltimore, Indy had dust up late in fourth quarter.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tavon Young had a costly penalty when he retaliated against Colts tight end Jack Doyle. 

    Doyle had pushed his Young's head into the turf following a play late in the fourth quarter. Young got to his feet and shoved Doyle, who flopped to the ground. Young earned an unnecessary roughness penalty that put the Colts into field goal range. 

    However, Indianapolis kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who was dealing with a hip injury, missed a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal in the final seconds. 

    The Ravens then won the game 31-25 in overtime on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown.

    However, there was still ill-will after the game, particularly with Ravens safety DeShon Elliott, who missed the game with a quad injury. 

    Eliott took to Twitter to respond to Doyle.

    “Jack Doyle don’t let me see you again brah, don’t disrespect Tay like that,” Elliott tweeted Tuesday.

    Coach John Harbaugh said that Young apologized for the infraction that could have cost his team the game. 

    "The only thing you can control is what you do and your response," Harbaugh said. "He texted me that night, and Tavon understands completely that no matter what they do to you in that situation, as bad as it was, you cannot retaliate because the retaliation oftentimes gets penalized. 

    "It really jeopardizes us at that point. But he understands that more than anybody. I’m very confident that it won’t happen again with Tavon – hopefully not with any of our other guys, either.”

    Otherwise, Young played effectively and one was of the best playmakers in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale chalked the incident up to another learning experience.

    "I think that was his best game to date,” Martindale said. “No one is happy with the penalty. We talk about situational football and [all] that, and that was a Don King moment, and that’s what we call it in that situation – ‘Be Careful of the Don King moment’ – because someone is going to try to do that. I don’t know if any of you saw the play, [but] they’re always going to find the second guy – that’s the NFL.

    “But that was one of those Don King moments that … He knew it was bad. He knew it was bad. And there was nobody happier besides me [when] he missed the field goal. Both times [the block and miss], there was nobody happier than me, but Tavon definitely [was] when he missed the field goal.”

