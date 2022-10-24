Running Attack Getting Revved Up at Right Time for Ravens

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Gus Edwards had a triumphant return to the lineup in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

It's also a good sign for Baltimore, which could lean heavily on this ground attack for the stretch run to the playoffs.

Playing in his first regular season game since 2020 because of a knee injury, Edwards ran the ball 16 times for 66 yards with two touchdowns. It was his second-career multi-touchdown outing and he did not appear to be hampered by the previous injury.

“It was tough; it was up and down, up and down," Edwards said. "I wanted to be back Game 1, but it doesn’t always work like that. I was on God’s time. There’s a lot of season left, and like I said, I’m even fortunate to be playing right now with the type of injury I had. I just have to keep building off of it.”

Overall, the Ravens rushed for 160 yards in Week 7, marking the sixth-consecutive game this season that they have tallied at least 155 rushing yards.

The Ravens’ 44 rushing attempts against the Browns were their most in a game since having 45 in an overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 7, 2021.

The Ravens now have Edwards, Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis on the depth chart as J.K. Dobbin is back on the IR after re-aggravating his knee injury.

However, that depth is key, and look for the Ravens to run the ball even more as the weather turns cold.

The return of Edwards is huge for that strategy.

"Gus is unique," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Gus is kind of a one-of-a-kind kind of guy, back-wise. He’s a downhill guy, he covers a lot of ground, he gets his pads down, he can make cuts. He’s unique; he’s his own kind of guy. Every back has a different style, and Gus’ style is very valuable to us.”