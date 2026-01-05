Ravens' Lamar Jackson Throws Insane Clutch TD vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is putting the team on his back in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

Trailing 13-10, Jackson was about to be sacked on third down, which would have likely led to another Ravens punt. However, he was able to escape two Steelers defenders, re-establish his balance and toss a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers. Here's a look at the play:

Lamar Jackson Pushes Ravens Ahead

The Ravens have struggled to score aside from the opening drive, where Jackson found second-year pro Devontae Walker for a touchdown, but this could be a play that sends the Ravens to the playoffs.

Jackson made an incredible play, but Flowers' efforts to make this grab should not go unnoticed. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has made plays for the Ravens all season long, and he's showing up when it matters most.

"I think it just shows that I can play with the best of them, and I'm willing to do the work. I'm going to put the work in, and I'm going to do everything I can to win. I don't want it to sound selfish, because all these guys helped me get to that point, so it's a blessing. It's all God, if I'm being honest. It's all God," Flowers said about making the Pro Bowl.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While Flowers is happy to make the Pro Bowl, he has his sights set on the Super Bowl, which wouldn't have happened if the Ravens didn't win last week's game against the Green Bay Packers. It also won't happen if the Ravens lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flowers hopes the team can ride this rhythm it has had for the second half of the season.

"We just have to go win it, so we don't want the vibes to be too down and go into next week with a down mentality and play with that mentality. We are just trying to lift up everybody's spirits and get back to winning football," Flowers said.

The Ravens' defense needs to keep the Steelers offense at bay. But if Baltimore finds a way to win the game, the Jackson and Flowers touchdown could be viewed as one of the biggest plays in franchise history.

The end of the game between the Ravens and Steelers can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock. The Ravens lead 17-13.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!