Slimmer, Quicker Jaylon Ferguson Looking to Make Bigger Impact

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The transformation of Jaylon Ferguson is quite noticeable.

The outside linebacker looked much slimmer and quicker in the recent voluntary workouts.

Ferguson could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year and there is obviously a sense of urgency.

He has just 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

“In terms of impetus, I’m not entirely sure what his his decision process is with that," Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said about Ferguson's new look. "Jaylon, right now, he’s doing a great job. He’s competing. The techniques that we’re teaching are slightly different than he knows, so that’s a little bit of a learning curve for him, but once he gets out there full-go and rolling, then I expect him to compete.”

Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in their round (85th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ferguson broke the NCAA record for career sacks with 45, eclipsing the previous mark set by Terrell Suggs, who is Baltimore's all-time sacks leader. As a result, Ferguson instantly drew comparisons to T-Sizzle when he arrived in Baltimore.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Ferguson took advantage of more playing time when fellow linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Ferguson finished with 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles, and nine quarterback hits in 14 games (nine starts).

In 2020, he saw action in 14 games (one start) and had 30 tackles (21 solo), two sacks, seven tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Last year, Ferguson saw action in 10 games, registering six tackles and three quarterback hits, and no sacks

He needs more production this season.