No Quarterback Controversy But Tyler Huntley Can Run Ravens Offense

BALTIMORE — There is no quarterback controversy stirring in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson is the Ravens franchise quarterback and the team hopes to sign him to a long-term deal to keep him with the franchise over the long term.

However, his backup Tyler Huntley has shown he can run an NFL offense and had the best performance of a Ravens quarterback over the past month in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s more meaningful that I got to play a game for the Baltimore Ravens," Huntley said. "I feel like that’s more meaningful to me than just being able to play. But yes, playing for the Ravens is what you’re happy about. We’ve got a great team. We came out and fought against a great football team – the Packers, Aaron Rodgers – so yes, I feel better in that.”

Huntley was 28 of 40 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers (99.5 rating). Huntley also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns — the first of his career — leading Baltimore back from 14 down in the fourth quarter and set up the Ravens’ potential game-winning 2-point conversion attempt.

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

Huntley added a game- and career-high 73 rushing yards, earning seven first downs on his 13 attempts.

Huntley is the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 200 yards, complete at least 70% of his passes and rush for at least 40 yards in each of the first two starts of a career.

"He played really well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I thought he took another step forward, just in terms of handling himself, operating on time in rhythm, taking off and running at the right time, accurate throws, all of those things. He took a big step. There’s a lot to be said for experience. Repetition really makes a big difference, and he’s a quick learner.”