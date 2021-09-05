Ty'Son Williams Ready to Create Own Legacy With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When it comes to running styles, Ty'Son Willams models his game after several NFL players.

The Ravens running back is determined to make his own legacy with the team.

“I kind of look at a couple of different guys, like Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Le’Veon Bell, previously," Williams said. "Yes, I just kind of look at guys, see how they play, and just take pieces of their game and try to add it to mine.”

When J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury, the door opened for Williams to make the final 53-man roster However, he had already played well enough to possibly make the team.

In the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Williams had 10 carries for 41 yards. He also caught all five targets for 23 yards.

In the second game against the Carolina Panthers, Williams had another 10 carries for 47 yards with a touchdown. He also caught both targets for 15 yards.

In the third preseason game against Washington, Williams had four carries for 42 yards.

By that final game, he had a pretty good idea he had made the team.

“I had a talk with Coach [John] Harbaugh, going into the last game, and then some things were kind of said to me pre-game in Washington," Williams said. "I just went out there and continued to do what I did to put myself in position to make the 53 [-man roster]. So, those were just some of the conversations, but it wasn’t solidified until, like you said, yesterday.”

Williams will get an opportunity to make plays during the regular season even though he is behind Gus Edwards on the depth chart.

Both Williams and Edwards are downhill runners that can wear down a defense.

"We both have similar games, at some points, but Gus kind of does his thing, and I kind of do mine, as well," Williams said. "He’s a great back and kind of went through the same journey I did, so a lot of questions that I had early on, I would ask him. But I think we’re ready.”