Update on Ravens Rookie Contracts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have signed four of their 2022 draft picks, which means they still have to agree to deals with seven players.

Signed Rookies

Center Tyler Linderbaum (first round)

Analysis: The Ravens had mulled over the idea of moving Pat Mekari from tackle to center in the 2022 season. However, that plan has changed with the addition of Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of the draft. "I’m assuming Tyler is going to come in and start at center – for sure, obviously," Harbaugh said.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (third)

Analysis: Jones, 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, could boost the Ravens' interior pass-rushing performance and he had 4.5 sacks last year. Some draft experts said that Jones had first-round talent, but not playing for a bigger school dampened his prospects.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (fourth round)

Analysis: Likely caught 59 passes for 912 yards with 12 touchdowns last season. He's projected as a big-bodied wide receiver at the next level. Likely was named a 2021 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) second-team All-American.

Running back Tyler Badie (sixth)

Analysis: Badie, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, set the Mizzou single-season rushing yards record with 1,604. He scored 14 rushing touchdowns on 268 carries. He also caught a team-high 54 passes for 330 yards and four scores. Badie has a strong pedigree and will compete for the third spot at running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Both Dobbins and Edwards are coming off knee injuries and might start training camp on the PUP list. As a result, Badie should get plenty of carries in the preseason.

Punter Jordan Stout is unsigned.

Unsigned Rookies

Safety Kyle Hamilton (first round)

Analysis: The Ravens weren't in the market for a safety with newly signed Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark patrolling the secondary. However, they had little choice but to take Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick when he fell to them. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will get Williams, Clark and Hamiton on the field.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo (second)

Analysis: When David Ojabo was available in the second round of the NFL draft, the Ravens pounced even though the outside linebacker is sidelined with an Achilles injury. Ojabo suffered a setback at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which caused him to fall in the draft. Prior to that injury, he was viewed as a top 15 selection. While it might be viewed as a pick for the future, Baltimore GM Eric Decosta is confident Ojabo can make an impact next season.

Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third)

Analysis: Faalele, a native of Australia, is more of a developmental player but is capable of earning reps as a rookie. Faalele played at right tackle and started 31 of the 34 career games. Minnesota was 23-11 in games with Faalele in the lineup. Faalele is a massive — 6-foot-8, 384 pounds — and has all of the physical attributes to be a dominant offensive tackle

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth)

Analysis: The Ravens were able to add another potential playmaker to the secondary by selecting Armour-Davis. Baltimore needs to add depth at cornerback after losing several players this offseason, including Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Injuries have been an issue with Armour-Davis. However, Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, is a long and athletic corner. He runs a 4.39 40 and is solid against the run

Tight end Charlie Kolar (fourth)

Analysis: He was considered one of the top returning tight ends going into the 2021 college season, Kolar’s star faded with the emergence of some flashy pass-catching tight ends. He still finished fifth in receiving yardage for the season. He has the frame and weight (260lbs) to be a strong blocker. Releases well and can find the coverage holes against a zone in the passing game.

Punter Jordan Stout (fourth)

Analysis: Stout represents a new era for Ravens punters and he replaces the retired Sam Koch, who played in a team-record 256 games. Stout spent his entire Pro Day working as a holder. He also ranks second at Penn State with five field goals of 50 or more yards.

Cornerback Damarion Williams (fourth).

Analysis: Williams should battle for a spot in the rotation in the secondary. Last season, he appeared in 13 games at defensive back and finished tied for second on the team in total tackles with 63. He also finished second on the team in pass breakups with eight.