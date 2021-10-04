Video: Broncos Not Happy About Ravens Running Ball on Last Play

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Video surfaced of the Broncos' sideline reaction to the Ravens running the ball on the last play of the game with a 23-7 lead.

The Denver players assumed Baltimore was going to knee the ball.

However, quarterback Lamar Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the final play.

The Ravens now have run for 100 yards in 43 consecutive games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history.

“My coach, James Urban, told me that coach wants to run a play to get three yards really quick to keep the record going and that’s what we did" Jackson said. "I don’t know what he was thinking. I thought we would take a knee and he said, no, we’re going for it. The game was put away. ‘Double-A’ (CB Anthony Averett) caught that pick in the back of the endzone, congratulations to him, but I don’t know what coach was thinking.”

In the video above, Broncos coach Vic Fangio can be heard cursing at the play.

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended the decision.

“That was one hundred percent my call. That's one of those things that's meaningful," he said "It's one of those things that I think as a head coach you have to be mindful of your team, your players and your coaches and what it means to them. It’s a very tough record to accomplish and it's a long-term record.

"I'm not going to say it's more important than winning the game. As a head coach I think you do that for your players, and you do that for your coaches which is something that they'll have for the rest of our lives”