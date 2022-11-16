Week 11: Ravens Vs. Panthers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 11: Panthers (3-7) at Ravens (6-3)

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, 1 P.M. ET – M&T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens are favored by 9.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: Fox / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM

Stream: Fubo TV

Series History

The Ravens are 2-4 against Carolina in the all-time series, including a 1-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 2-1 against the Panthers, winning 38-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in 2014 — the last time the teams played in Baltimore.

By the Numbers

11 — Consecutive games the Ravens have forced at least one turnover, dating back to last season — marking the NFL's longest active streak.

Notable

Lamar Jackson is averaging 7.38 yards per rushing attempt, ranking No. 1 among all quarterbacks and 11th overall.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 12; Total Defense: 19

Panthers: Total Offense: 30; Total Defense: 25

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens have the NFL's No. 2 rushing attack entering Week 11, averaging 168.1 yards per game and 5.52 yards per carry, which also ranks No. 2 in the league. The Panthers are allowing 1,392 yards per game. Look for the Ravens to establish their ground attack to wear Carolina down. It's not certain whether Gus Edwards will play, but Lamar Jackson, Kenyan Drake, and Justice Hill can carry the load.

Jackson will also take some shots downfield and will look to connect with DeSean Jackson, who left the previous game with a hamstring injury but should be okay following the bye. The Ravens do have to be wary of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, who leads the team with seven sacks. Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson have managed two interceptions apiece. Overall, the Ravens have the advantage in this matchup. Tight end Mark Andrews could also be back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a shoulder injury.

Defense

The Ravens had memorable performances against Baker Mayfield while he was with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons. Mayfield was named the starter for the Panthers after P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain in a 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Mayfield has thrown for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions for a 78.1 quarterback rating. He started the first five games this season before being sidelined with an ankle injury. Mayfield is 3-5 against the Ravens with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions over his career.

The Ravens' have developed a formidable pass rush and Justin Houston leads the team with 8.5 sacks. The return of Tyus Bowser has also helped with the pressure. The Ravens will attack Mayfield and force him to make mistakes. He doesn't have a big arm so he could struggle to attack Baltimore's secondary, which is ranked 28th against the pass. Wide receiver D.J. Moore (478 yards receiving) could present some matchup problems.

Carolina's running attack averages 118 yards per game, ranked 16th in the NFL. D’Onta Foreman leads the team with 426 yards rushing, followed by Chuba Hubbard (111 yards). The Ravens are stout against the run and will look to make the Panthers one-dimensional.

Prediction

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 (.786) in games immediately after a bye. That’s the second-best record among active coaches. The Ravens will be refreshed and motivated to continue their march toward the playoffs. Carolina is a team that is in a bit of disarray and Baltimore will take full advantage.