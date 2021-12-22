Week 16: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Baltimore Ravens (8-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

Spread

The Ravens are underdogs by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Stream: CBS Sports

Local Radio: (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Sports USA Radio

Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website; Ravens Pregame Live: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app, and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series with Cincinnati, 27-24. Baltimore has won five of the past six games, while under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 14-13 vs. Cincinnati.

All-Time Meetings Since 2012

09/10/12 Ravens 44-13

12/30/12 Bengals 23-17

11/10/13 Ravens 20-17 OT

12/29/13 Bengals 34-17

09/07/14 Bengals 23-16

10/26/14 Bengals 27-24

09/27/15 Bengals 28-24

01/03/16 Bengals 24-16

11/27/16 Ravens 19-14

01/01/17 Bengals 27-10

09/10/17 Ravens 20-0

12/31/17 Bengals 31-27

09/13/18 Bengals 34-23

11/18/18 Ravens 24-21

10/13/19 Ravens 23-17

11/10/19 Ravens 49-13

10/11/20 Ravens 27-3

01/03/21 Ravens 38-3

10/24/21 Bengals 41-17

By the Numbers

5 – Tight ends in NFL history to record multiple career games with at least 10 catches, 125 yards and 2 TDs: Mark Andrews (two), Zach Ertz (two), Travis Kelce (two), Shannon Sharpe (two) and Kellen Winslow Sr. (two). Last Sunday against Green Bay marked Andrews’ second such career game, as he reeled in 10 passes for 136 yards and 2 TDs.

Notable

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown needs 91 yards receiving to reach 1,000 in 2021. If he hits the milestone, Brown and Andrews (1,062) would become the first Ravens tandem to reach 1,000 receiving yards in the same season since 1996 (Michael Jackson – 1,201 and Derrick Alexander – 1,099).

Player Spotlight

Quarterback Tyler Huntley

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career. Huntley is the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for at least 200 yards, complete at least 70% of his passes, and rush for at least 40 yards in each of the first two starts of a career.

Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 5; Defense: 19

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are "hopeful" quarterback Lamar Jackson could be back in the lineup for this critical AFC North game. Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter against the Steelers and missed the following game against the Browns. Huntley played effectively in place of Jackson, but the Ravens lost both of those games. Baltimore's offensive line needs to play much better. The Ravens allowed five sacks in the Bengals 41-17 victory in Week 7. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is a game-wrecker with 13 sacks and Sam Hubbard has managed 7.5 sacks. Baltimore managed 390 yards of offense in that first game but was shut out in the fourth quarter. The Ravens need to control the game to keep the Bengals' offense off the field.

Defense

The Bengals completely dominated the Ravens in that first game, racking up 520 yards of offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens need to keep him under pressure. Ja'Marr Chase had 201 yards receiving against Marlon Humphrey, who has since suffered a season-ending injury. Anthony Averett will be tasked with stopping Chase. The other Cincinnati receivers, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, also can create matchup problems. The Bengals are equally adept at running the ball with Joe Mixon, who has 1,094 yards rushing. The Ravens hope defensive end Calais Campbell can get back in the lineup because both outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee are dealing with COVID issues.

Prediction

Baltimore has lost three straight games by a combined four points, falling at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland (2) and vs. Green Bay (1). Against the Steelers and Packers, the Ravens were down 1 point and attempted potential game-winning 2-point conversions — both unsuccessful — with under one minute to play. This week's matchup should be much closer than that first game in Baltimore. The Ravens are ravaged with injuries and they continue to fight. The Bengals enter this game relatively healthy. Still, the Ravens will find a way to pull this one out.

Ravens 28, Bengals 26