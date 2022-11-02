Week 9: Ravens Vs. Saints Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 9: Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5)

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, 8:15 P.M. ET – Caesars Superdome (74,295)

Spread

Ravens are favored by 2.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ESPN Monday Night Football / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM

Mobile: Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app

Series History

All-Time Regular Season: Ravens lead, 5-2

All-Time Regular Season, at New Orleans: Ravens lead, 2-0

Regular Season, under coach John Harbaugh: Ravens lead, 2-1

Regular Season, under Harbaugh, at New Orleans: Ravens lead, 1-0

By the Numbers

15 – Seasons as the Ravens' head coach for John Harbaugh, making him the NFL's third-longest tenured coach behind Bill Belichick (23 seasons) and Mike Tomlin (16).

Notable

It's the Ravens' second-straight primetime matchup. The Ravens have won two consecutive games and are 3-1 on the road this season, winning at the Jets (Week 1), New England (Week 3), and Tampa Bay (Week 8).

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 10; Total Defense: 24

Saints: Total Offense: 5; Total Defense: 10

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are the fifth highest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 26 points per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 1,635 yards with 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also leads the team with 553 yards rushing. Jackson will be without wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is sidelined with a foot injury. Tight end Mark Andrews' status is uncertain after suffering a shoulder injury last week against the Buccaneers. DeSean Jackson could make his Ravens debut.

The Saints' pass defense is ranked 12th in the league, allowing 208.3 yards per game. Tyrann Mathieu is having a solid season and leads the team with two interceptions. New Orleans also has a formidable pass rush — Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan have five sacks apiece. The Ravens will try to get their top playmaker, Devin Duvernay, involved early and often. Duvernay's versatility and speed can create challenges for New Orleans. If Andrews can't play, rookie Isaiah Likely will look to stack another solid game. The Ravens can't come out throwing the ball 30 times in the first half; balance will be key.

Baltimore wins games when they control the ground attack. Gus Edwards suffered a hamstring injury against Tampa Bay and could be held out of this matchup, especially coming off a season-ending knee injury. However, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill are capable of effectively running the ball. Jackson can also have a solid day on the ground against a Saints defense that is allowing 112.5 yards rushing per game.

Defense

The Ravens will face their old nemsist Andy Dalton, who began his career with AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton has thrown for 1,175 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The Saints passing attack has been solid and they rank seventh in passing yards (2121), sixth in passing touchdowns (14), and 11th in passing yards per attempt (7.5). Dalton's favorite targets are Chris Olave (547 yards receiving) Alvin Kamara (287) and Tre’Quan Smith (235).

Baltimore's defense will get a boost with linebacker Roquan Smith, who was acquired from the Chicago Bears before the trade deadline. He will add a new element to a defense that has played better each game. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser could also make his season debut after missing the first eight games with an Achilles injury. This new-look Ravens defense should be formidable and pose a huge challenge for the Saints.

The Saints could try to dictate the tempo with a running attack that averages 141.3 yards per game. Alvin Kamara lead the team with 413 yards rushing, followed by Taysom Hill (337). The Ravens have been stout against the run all season and allow fewer than 100 yards per game. The new additions make this defense even tougher.

Prediction

The Ravens are gaining some momentum and have won two straight games for the first time since last November. The defense should be tougher with the aforementioned additions. The Ravens are successful when they run the ball, but the Saints' defense is a bit tougher than Tampa Bay's. Still, the Ravens are the deeper and better team.

Ravens 23, Saints 17