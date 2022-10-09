Skip to main content

Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens & Bengals

Ronnie Stanley is active for Ravens

BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is indeed active for the Week 5 game against the Bengals.

Cornerback Marcus Peters is also available to play, which will be key against quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Ravens have additional depth with the return of guard/tackle Pat Mekari, who missed the previous game with a sprained ankle.

As expected, the Ravens will be without several key players.

The inactives are: 

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (left foot)

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin)

Running back Justice Hill (hamstring)

Guard Ben Cleveland (foot)

Linebacker A.J. Klein

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

With the Browns losing to the Chargers, the winner of tonight’s game between the Ravens and Bengals will take over sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) were both listed as questionable but both players are available and could have a key role in this game. 

Bengals Inactive Players

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D’Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

DT Jay Tufele

