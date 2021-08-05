Will Marquise Brown Injury Become Major Concern for Ravens?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marquise Brown looked dominant before he was derailed by a hamstring injury in training camp.

Initially, the injury was thought to be minor, but Brown has missed an entire week of practice.

The hope is that Brown can get back on the practice field soon, but the injury could keep him out for an extended period, which would hamper the Ravens' passing attack.

"Marquise has still got his issues with his hamstring, it turned out to be worse than what they told me it was going to be," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's out until he's back."

Brown has thrived under new wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams. He was making acrobatic receptions throughout the offseason workouts and the first day of training camp.

"We attack all bases from route running to releases, to blocking," Brown said. "Whatever we have to do, we make sure we get it done before we even get with the defense. So, that’s been a good addition.”

Brown, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, battled a foot injury for most of his rookie year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

His seven touchdowns tied Marlon Brown in 2013 and Torrey Smith in 2011 for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee

Last season, Brown caught 58 passes for a team-high 769 yards with eight touchdowns over 16 games.

Brown plays a vital role in the offense.

The Ravens need to get him back on the field ... sooner than later.