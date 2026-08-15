13 Defensive Players to Watch in Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Baltimore Ravens will help close out the first week of the 2026 preseason when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at the refurbished and recently renovated M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

There are battles for starting jobs, key roles and roster spots that will take center stage in this interconference exhibition bout.

Here are just over a dozen players to watch in this game on the defensive side of the ball, both in the trenches and at the skill positions.

EDGE Zion Young

The second-round rookie, known for his tremendous physicality at the point of attack when rushing the passer or defending the run, will get to unleash the full force of it against another team for the first time.

EDGE Adisa Isaac

The third-year pro is entering what is essentially a make-or-break preseason campaign where, if he doesn't prove that he can not only stay on the field but make plays on it as well, he could find himself getting beat out by a far less heralded player like undrafted rookie Ethan Burke, who just missed the cut for inclusion on this list.

CB T.J. Tampa

The third-year pro has been one of the Ravens' most consistent defenders throughout training camp thus far and is out to prove that head coach and defensive play-caller Jesse Minter should carry over his four-corner rotation method regardless of how long it takes their starting duo to get back to full health.

CB Keyon Martin

The second-year pro has seemingly picked up where he left off last August, when he parlayed a strong training camp with an even more impressive preseason that took him from a long shot to being one of three undrafted free agents to make the initial 53-man roster. Martin will need to rinse and repeat to ensure history repeats itself, given how loaded the Ravens are this year at outside and slot cornerback.

CB Chandler Rivers

The fifth-round rookie is another feisty, undersized corner who plays like a Raven and has been coming on strong in practice as of late, per reports from camp. He could work his way into a rotational nickel role if he keeps up the good work.

CB Bilhal Kone

After suffering a severe season-ending knee injury in last year's preseason opener, the 2025 sixth-round pick will take his first live reps in a game since then, looking to build off a solid last couple of weeks since returning to the field following his removal from the Physically Unable to Perform list at the onset of training camp.

CB Robert Longerbeam

This will mark the first live reps in an NFL game of any kind for the second-year pro who suffered a torn patellar tendon before last year's preseason got underway. He's in a tight battle with Kone and a handful of other young cornerbacks for the last couple of spots on the depth chart.

DL Aeneas Peebles

The second-year pro has gotten a lot of run with the first-team defense all spring and summer, while two-time Pro Bowl veteran Nnanmdi Madbuike has been working his way back.

He's received high praise from his coaches and teammates and will need to have a strong preseason where he continues to flash as an interior pass rusher and show improvement as a run defender to secure a spot and role.

DL Rayshaun Benny

Jul 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens lineman Rayshaun Benny (99) works on drills during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens were excited to land the former Michigan Wolverine with direct ties to the coaching staff, from Minter to his position coach, Lou Esposito. However, as a sixth-round rookie, his spot on the team is by no means a lock, so he might need to beat out Peebles if he wants to secure a place on the roster.

DB Keondre Jackson

The second-year already projects to be a demon on special teams after such a strong second half of his rookie campaign in that phase of the game. Now it's time for him to continue showing that he can be a playmaker on defense so that he can potentially carve out a role in DIME packages.

ILB Trenton Simpson

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-year pro will likely be one of the few projected starters who sees the field in this game, but with second-year pro Teddye Buchanan coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list, he might want to put some good play against actual live competition on tape to stay in the lead to win the spot.

ILB Jayden Higgins

Like Martin, the second-year pro was also one of the stars of the Ravens' preseason, which played a huge role in helping him beat long odds to make the team. With so few healthy off-ball linebackers, he'll likely get a lot of run and might even start the game next to Simpson.

DB Lardarius Webb Jr.

It'll be exciting to see the son of former fan-favorite Ladarius Webb Sr. suit up for the same team his father played for less than a decade after he retired. What would take it over the top is if he were to generate a turnover or make a play on special teams and celebrate it with his dad's signature Spider-Man webbing gesture.