4 Standouts from Baltimore Ravens Training Camp Week 2

The pads came on in Owings Mills, and the competition heated up.

The second week of training camp for the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up after Sunday’s two-hour-and-30-minute practice at The Castle.

Amid intense moments, highlight plays, and rough weather, a few players made their mark and let their play do all the talking.

T.J. Tampa Is Making the Most of His Opportunities

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa (27) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former fourth-round pick out of Iowa State has been impressive so far in camp, but this week has distinguished him among the other defensive backs competing for the CB4 spot.

With Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, and Nate Wiggins comfortably established as starters, Tampa has been reliable in the reps he’s received and has shown he’s more than just a special teams player.

During Thursday’s padded practice, Tampa shed a block and jarred the ball loose from running back Rasheen Ali. Baltimore's defensive philosophy under this new regime emphasizes creating more takeaways, and plays like that boost Tampa’s chances for more opportunities on this defense.

CB T.J. Tampa with his second solid practice in a row. Ravens had blockers on a screen to Rasheen Ali, but Tampa surged in to force a fumble. Recovered by UDFA LB Dominic DeLuca, who's having a nice camp, too. — Nikhil Mehta (@nikknowsball) August 6, 2026

On Saturday, Tampa again demonstrated his physicality at corner, recording a pass breakup. He remains a front-runner for the No. 4 cornerback role and continues to earn praise from coaches for his consistent effort since spring.

Tyler Loop Is Finding His Rhythm

Jul 23, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) warms up during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the tough loss in the 2025 season finale that knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention, rookie kicker Tyler Loop was heavily scrutinized, especially after missing a 44-yard field goal that could have won the game.

Kicking had been a strength for Baltimore for over a decade, but last season marked a rocky start for Loop. Things got more challenging after week one of camp, when he missed two field goals at last Saturday’s practice at SECU Stadium. This week, however, fans and media saw Loop begin to turn things around.

In the third practice of the week, Loop nailed all seven field goals, including from 53 and 61 yards. That’s a significant improvement since he was 1-of-4 on kicks beyond 50 yards last season.

He finished the week strong, going 8-for-8 on field goals, including three from beyond 50 yards. Heading into his second season, Loop aims to leave last January behind.

Jaylinn Hawkins Has Been Active

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) stretches during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apart from two concerning collisions during camp, the recent addition via free agency has been outstanding at safety.

Partnered with Malaki Starks and All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, Hawkins continues to be disruptive over the middle for receivers. On Sunday, he broke up a pass intended for Rashod Bateman.

Despite concerns about his aggressive approach, Head Coach Jesse Minter sees no issue.

“When you're a safety and you're breaking on the ball, there's just a little bit of an awareness of not trying to have the body-on-body collisions. We certainly want Jaylinn to play with the mindset that he plays with. So we'll continue to just be really, really careful about that,” said Minter.

Jaylinn Hawkins continues to set the physical tone at practice #Ravensflock pic.twitter.com/n1zUTATnOr — “Cordell” Woodland (@CordellWoodland) August 9, 2026

Hawkins playing at full speed is a sight to see for a secondary that needed reinforcements after a disastrous last season.

Ja’Kobi Lane Continues to Impress

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) stretches during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following last week's impressive debut, the third-round rookie hasn’t let the pads slow him down. Lane has made numerous spectacular catches and has been a reliable target for Lamar Jackson this week. Roster spots are still in flux, but Lane is making a strong case as a weapon through the air, and he’s just getting started.

He opened the week with a downfield touchdown reception in 1-on-1 drills against Chidobe Awuzie. On Tuesday, Lane made a spectacular one-handed catch during team drills and followed up with a touchdown on a double-move against T.J. Tampa.

Despite heavy rain on Wednesday, Lane made a leaping catch in the end zone, out-jumping Marlon Humphrey on a crossing route and showcasing his 40-inch vertical leap.

Lane also shows a desire to grow. He had a couple of meaningful exchanges with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

"He grabbed me right before we came off the field and said, 'Hey Coach, I messed up on something,'" Doyle recalled. "Hey, you recognized what you messed up on. The next step is, let's fix it before it happens."

On Saturday, Lane added another touchdown during 1-on-1 drills, this time against Nate Wiggins. He adjusted to a ball thrown by Tyler Huntley and made another one-handed catch, catching Derrick Henry’s attention as the star running back celebrated with him.

In 27 years of covering the Ravens, I’m not sure I’ve seen a rookie have a training camp quite like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.



Every day, Lane produces a highlight-making catch. And today, he has Derrick Henry leaping in the air in celebration. pic.twitter.com/o86oFdqfmj — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 8, 2026

Despite all the praise, Lane said Sunday he wants to keep building trust with the entire team, not just the offense. With his consistent highlights and flashes of blocking for the run game, Lane is carving out a key role in this revamped offense in surprisingly little time.