Ravens Rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane Showing Poise On Field And Off At Training Camp

No Ravens player is generating more outward hype – on social media, among former players, beyond just the local cocoon – than rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

If there was a breakout player of the first two weeks of training camp, with the preseason debut now only a few days away, it’s Lane. Without a doubt. Not sure who else one could even put in that category.

He’s made a highlight-reel catch more days than not. He’s done it in individual drills and in team drills. And with the team’s top receiver, Zay Flowers, probably out at least this week after leg contusion from a collision in practice this weekend – and there was no way Flowers was going to play in the exhibition game with the Eagles – this is another big week for Lane to continue building off what he’s already done and make a push for some real playing time when the regular season begins.

The youngster, selected 80th overall out of USC, is taking all of it entirely in stride. He has a laid-back and no-nonsense demeanor about what he’s accomplished thus far, understanding it won’t amount to much if he doesn’t carry it into the preseason and beyond, and he appeared virtually unphased by this instant done of summer success. He doesn’t seem particularly surprised by his ability to separate and make off-balance, leaping catches and one-hand the ball under duress.

“I’m just trying to be my best self every day,” Lane said after a physical practice Sunday in which the offensive line struggled with pre-snap issues, “and feed off the vets … Being able to be who I am, and be a sponge, I am so blessed to be in a receiver room like this and to be able to grow eve day.

“I don’t think it’s about trying to make huge strides every day, it’s just trying to play my role and play to best of my ability and do my part.”

The Total Package So Far

The Ravens could not have asked for anything more to this point. How he handles aggressive press coverage from other teams and how he masters the entirety of the play book – Lane said the toughest part of the gig so far is making the transition from the college plays to this far more elaborate verbiage. And rookie offensive coordinator is asking receivers to learn multiple positions and is throw a ton at them, increasing the degree of difficult.

To this point all Lane has done is learn more trust, and his long limbs and special catch radius has clearly grabbed quarterback Lamar Jackson’s attention. Jackson noted how special the kid looks but added that we need to see it come against opposition. This franchise has long struggled to produce receivers and plenty have peaked in May or August, making me reticent to read too much into practice.

“You're always searching for consistency down after down,” head coach Jesse Minter said after another practice this week punctuated by Lane’s athleticism. “Again, the more he shows Lamar [that he's making those types of plays, the more trust they build, and that's really what Training Camp and what practice is all about."

Of that potential bond with Jackson, Lane said: “I don’t think there’s a certain area where the trust is maximized at all, I’m just doing everything to build trust in the offense as a whole … Just to show that I’m there, whether it’s on special teams or blocking in any way. Being able to be a grown man and be able to do what I’m supposed to do every day, whether it on the field or off the field, that builds trust in the whole building.”

If there is a diva receiver trying to burst out of this young man, in any way shape or form, Lane isn’t providing a sniff.

He is showing a level of deference to Rashod Bateman that, frankly, isn’t even probably warranted or necessary. Lane understands what to project, displaying an obvious confidence but mixed with a heavy dose of humility and recognition that what happens on Sundays in this league is like nothing he’s seen before.

How much Lane will feature in their base concepts, how much is initially redzone-specific (the Ravens need oodles of help there) and where he fits into the overall tapestry Doyle is creating remains to be seen. What is obvious is that Lane has given them no reason to stop throwing more at him and trying to cull more from him to this point, and Saturday could be just the stage he needs to elevate himself more, as he leaves these practice fields for an NFL stadium for the first time.

“I’m super blessed to be at a place like this, in Owings Mills,” Lane said of the Baltimore suburb. And I totally believed him.

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