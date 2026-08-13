Ravens Get Encouraging Injury Updates on Top Cornerbacks From Jesse Minter

Usually, when a team with Super Bowl aspirations and plus-1200 odds to make it to the ultimate title tilt, according to FanDuel's sportsbook, has two of it's best players at a premium position, leave practice early with undisclosed injuries on back-to-back, it's cause for major concern.

Thankfully for the Baltimore Ravens and their passionate fan base, that isn't the case for them as it pertains to the health status of the starting cornerback duo of Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, according to head coach Jesse Minter.

“Got good reports on both of them.” Head Coach Jesse Minter with status updates on Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey pic.twitter.com/ZVrsbB0WIm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 13, 2026

"I would say both are trending very well to potentially be back early next week," Minter said Thursday. "Both just dealing with a couple of small things. Got good reports on both of them. Expect both of those guys back."



Wiggins went down about an hour into Tuesday's practice with what looked like a potentially major injury after he wasn't able to put any weight on his left knee and needed to be carted off the field.

"Especially in this role, but even as a position coach or a coordinator or whatever, one of the worst feelings is seeing something like that where a guy goes down and, obviously, you don't know what it is at the moment," Minter said. "But again, [I'm] happy that it's hopefully a good report and I expect Nate to be back out there fairly soon."

Fortunately, the MRI Wiggins underwent later that same day didn't reveal any structural damage, per reports, which was about as great an outcome as anyone could've hoped for, given how grim and somber the initial reaction to the injury scare was in the immediate aftermath.

Humphrey left Wednesday's practice alongside some of the Ravens' medical staff and did not return, sparking even more concern that the team's depth at the position would be getting tested with the regular season still about a month out.

"I got a lot of confidence in the corner room," Minter said. "T.J. Tampa has done a lot of great things; Keyon Martin has done a lot of good stuff, Chandler [Rivers] has done a lot of good stuff and we got some young guys battling for trust and spots so I feel really good about the secondary overall."



Updates on other injured and recovering players

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Skylar Thompson (11) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens' top two cornerbacks weren't the only players that Minter fielded questions about and provided or revealed details about. Among the most important, because of how central he is to their success on defense, was the progress of star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's gradual ramp-up from injury.

"There's just some timeline things there that we're working with, and I think [he's] another guy that's progressing really well," Minter said. "Over the next week or two, I think you'll start to see him really mix into the action."

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a neck injury in Week 2 of last season that not only cut his 2025 campaign short but also required surgery to address it and was rumored to threaten to end his career at one point. He opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list but passed his physical and was removed from it before the Ravens took the field for their first practice. While he's been participating in individual drills, he has yet to take part in full-team 11-on-11 sessions.

Although the Ravens dodged a major bullet with their starting corners, the same couldn't be said for a veteran player who was fighting for a roster spot as veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson became the first to land on season-ending injured reserve.

"[He was] dealing with a little bit more than maybe we thought; that was the result of that," Minter said.

Another starter who was absent from Thursday's practice but is expected to be back soon is left guard John Simpson, who Minter said is just "working through something small."

"Don't expect it to be anything that hinders his availability for the long-term," Minter added.