What Calais Campbell's Return To Baltimore Means For Ravens Upcoming Super Bowl Pursuit

If the Trey Hendrickson signing wasn't enough, Calais Campbell's return to Baltimore definitely keeps the chaos of the botched Maxx Crosby trade in the past as a distant memory where it belongs.

Campbell will be entering his 19th NFL season when football kicks back off this September. When LeBron James and Tom Brady are heralded on a daily basis for their absurd durability, players like Calais Campbell and tight end Marcedes Lewis are just as marvelous. He's signing back with the Ravens on a one year deal worth around $5.5 million.

Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler, one-time all-pro first team selection, two-time all-pro second team selection, and a future Hall-of-Fame legend. Just last season, Campbell turned 39-years-old right before the season started and collected 6.5 sacks. In his three seasons in Baltimore, Campbell racked up 11 sacks and 113 total tackles. Campbell slides right into a perfect fit on a defensive line that includes Hendrickson, second round draft selection Zion Young, and Nnamdi Madubuike.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The perfect rotational fit

Having a strong and deep defensive line, inside and outside, is just as valuable and important as having an elite offensive line. It's not enough anymore to have one superstar defensive lineman generating double teams for mediocre pass rusher to capitalize on. In order to properly wreck games and seasons for opponents, two or more star pass rushers is not a strategy anymore, it's a necessity.

The Houston Texans held a win-loss record of 3-5 when franchise quarterback CJ Stroud was injured against the Denver Broncos in week nine. Backup quarterback Davis Mills stepped in and won all three games he started for in Stroud's absence. Their nightmare pass rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter racked up 11.5 sacks in those three games. It's not a trendy strategy, it's a strong need for teams to have two dominant pass rushers now, especially as quarterbacks continue to evolve.

Baltimore couldn't land Maxx Crosby and Hendrickson like Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he tried to do, but they filled out their depth beyond Hendrickson effectively. DeCosta recently said they graded new rookie Zion Young as a first round talent. They also selected defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny in the seventh round.

Campbell shouldn't be expected to destroy games consistently on his own and he isn't expected to rack up 10 or more sacks in his age-40 season. However, any double teams created by Madubuike and Hendrickson this season will be taken advantage of by savvy and forceful edge rusher like Campbell. No stones will be left unturned and no food will be left on the table with Campbell. He's seen just about every kind of offensive lineman one can see in his very long career.

Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source. Campbell will 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season. pic.twitter.com/9j73pAI6xk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2026

Campbell collected the second-most sacks for the Arizona Cardinals last season, with Josh Sweat leading the team after 12.5 sacks. Hendrickson will be the best pass rushing neighbor Campbell has played with since Chandler Jones during his first stint in Arizona or Yannick Ngakoue in Jacksonville. This makes life for Campbell so much easier than he already made it for himself by being as talented as he is.

Durability and versatility

Even at his older age, he's versatile as well. He can be moved inside as an interior tackle or on the edge as a quarterback hunter. Campbell still stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs about 315 pounds, which makes him a matchup nightmare for a lot of offensive linemen in the NFL.

Campbell also hasn't missed a single game over the past three seasons. He has started and played in 51 regular season games. As most human bodies deteriorate as they get older, Campbell seems to be aging gracefully.

The future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher hasn't reached the postseason since his first stint in Baltimore four years ago. In seven postseason appearances, he's also still searching for his first postseason sack. Above all, he's playing for his first Super Bowl victory, and the acquisition of Campbell to Baltimore brings both of them closer to that Lombardi trophy.