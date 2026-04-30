Ravens Prove Calais Campbell Is Ageless Wonder With New Free Agent Contract

After waiting until the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft to select an interior defensive lineman with the second-to-last of their 11 picks, it felt like a forgone conclusion that the Baltimore Ravens would be turning to the veteran free agent market to address and further bolster the position properly.

Once the deadline for unrestricted veteran free agent signings to no longer impact the compensatory pick formula passed, it was widely assumed that was when the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta would make their move. That time has already come, less than a week removed from the draft, as, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, they have agreed to a one-year deal to reunite with six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source. Campbell will 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season. pic.twitter.com/9j73pAI6xk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2026

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the deal to bring back Campbell for his second tour of duty in Baltimore is reportedly worth $5.5 million. The 2026 season will be the future Hall of Famer's 19th in the league, having previously played for the Ravens from 2020-22 and, most recently, for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding homegrown two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, who Campbell mentored for the first three years of his career. However, he is still recovering from recent neck surgery to address an injury that ended his 2025 campaign after just two games and was feared to be career-threatening at one point before last week's encouraging update.

This move to add Campbell back into the mix not only gives them some insurance in case his former mentee isn't ready to go full throttle right away or at all to start the season. If Madubuike does return to the field and his performance resembles anything close to his pre-injury form, this latest acquisition would give the Ravens one of the best defensive fronts in the league to go along with four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and 2025 breakout nose tackle Travis Jones, who Campbell also mentored for a year in 2022.

Campbell continues to be an ageless wonder

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) defends during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being well into the twilight of his career at 39 years old, set to be 40 on Sept. 1 before the regular season gets underway, the massive 6-foot-8 and 315-pounder has not slowed down or waned in impact or production.

Since leaving the Ravens, he has played for three different teams over the past three seasons and was even more potent as a pass rusher, recording 18 sacks over that span after logging 11 in his first stint in Baltimore. Last season with the Cardinals, the team that originally drafted him in the second round out of Miami back in 2008, he recorded 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits, both of which were the second-most on the team.

Campbell is a member of the 2010's All-Decade team and has amassed 117 sacks in his career, and is a versatile lineman who can line up at multiple spots along the alignment, including on the edge. This continues the trend of adding more schematic flexibility to the Ravens defense under head coach Jesse Minter, who will be calling plays while also reuniting Campbell with his former position coach for his last two years in Baltimore, Anthony Weaver, who was brought back as the team's defensive coordinator this offseason.

The Ravens have other young interior defensive linemen and edge defenders who will greatly benefit from Campbell's presence on the team as he continues to chase the one accolade that has alluded him during his illustrious career, a Super Bowl ring. He appeared in the ultimate game as a rookie, but the closest he has gotten since then was an NFC title game appearance with the Cardinals in 2015 and an AFC title appearance with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

With him on board, the Ravens look well-equipped, on paper, to make a strong run to hoist the franchise's third Vince Lombardi trophy.