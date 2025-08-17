Reason for Malik Nabers's Absence From Giants Practice Revealed
Malik Nabers has been sideline for 11 days and now we know why.
The Giants receiver has been dealing with a back injury, according to a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Nabers didn't play in New York's preseason game against the Jets on Saturday night and has been sidelined for nearly two weeks. The good news for the Giants is that the injury is being characterized as "normal camp tightness," so it isn't believed to be serious.
With only one preseason game remaining, it would be surprising if Nabers plays at all before the regular season.
Given New York's quarterback situation, the team's No. 1 receiver missing this much time is not ideal. Russell Wilson is the team's presumed starter, and he's new, while first-round pick Jaxson Dart has looked really good during the preseason but likely hasn't gotten too many reps with Nabers. They'll have to learn on the fly during the regular season.
The Giants made Nabers the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and he rewarded them with a Pro Bowl rookie season. Despite an awful, unsettled quarterback situation, the LSU product had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. Those 109 receptions are the most for a rookie receiver in NFL history, and he tied the record as the fastest player in league history to reach 100 career receptions (14 games).
Nabers is integral to what the Giants will do offensively this season. They need him back as soon as possible.