Report: Eli Manning Will Not Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame This Year

Eli Manning is reportedly not earning induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, per Ian O’Connor or Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Manning, who became eligible for the Hall of Fame last year, was a finalist for the Hall of Fame for the second straight time this year, but once again will not earn entry into the Hall.

The news comes one day after it was reported that six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick shockingly was not elected into the Hall of Fame on first ballot. The Hall of Fame class of 2026 will not be announced until next week, but it has already been revealed that Belichick and Manning will not be a part of the esteemed class.

Manning was one of modern-era 15 finalists for the class of 2026, along with tackle Willie Anderson, guard Jahri Evans, offensive lineman Marshall Yanda, safety Darren Woodson, tight end Jason Witten, defensive tackle Kevin Williams, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, kicker Adam Vinatieri, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, linebacker Luke Kuechly, wide receiver Torry Holt, running back Frank Gore, quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. At least three and up to five modern era candidates will be inducted into the class of 2026.

While Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP, he otherwise lacks the résumé that many other Hall of Fame quarterbacks possess. He finished his career with no All-Pros and was not consistently one of the very best quarterbacks in the league throughout his career. He’s a Giants and Super Bowl legend, but will have to wait at least another year for a shot at the Hall.

