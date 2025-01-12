SI

Rex Ryan Had ESPN Crew Laughing With His Shot at Mike Vrabel After Patriots Hiring

Andy Nesbitt

Rex Ryan hopes to face Mike Vrabel next season.
The New England Patriots have apparently found their next head coach and the name is not a shocker, as it was reported Sunday morning that Mike Vrabel has agreed to take over the reins of a franchise where he spent eight years of his NFL playing career and won three Super Bowls.

The New York Jets are also looking to hire a new coach but haven't made a decision yet on who their next guy will be. Rex Ryan recently interviewed for the job, which he held from 2009-2014. The former coach could hold back on Vrabel after the news was announced during ESPN's Sunday Countdown.

"Hopefully I get to kick this guy's ass twice a year," Ryan said with a laugh. He then added: "My team, not me personally!"

Here's that moment:

The AFC East could get a lot louder if Ryan heads back to the Jets. We'll have to wait and see if that will happen and if it does, expect their rivalry with the Patriots to kick back up.

