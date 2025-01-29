Rob Gronkowski Identifies What Chiefs' Dynasty Has in Common With Patriots
The two teams' fans may think otherwise on principle, but the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs' 21st-century dynasties have a lot in common.
Both were and are built around transcendent quarterbacks—Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Both organizations were and are helmed by superior coaching minds in Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. And then there are the two dynasties' tight ends—celebrity superstars in Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.
However, Gronkowski—speaking to Sports Illustrated Wednesday on behalf of Bounty ahead of the Chiefs' Super Bowl showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9—insisted that the dynasties' similarities went deeper than personnel.
"The Kansas City Chiefs have that, and we had it as well with the New England Patriots," Gronkowski said of Kansas City's mental fortitude. "You gotta have the will to want it. You gotta want it more than the other the other guy that's across from you on the football field, you gotta want it more than your opponents and the Kansas City Chiefs, they want it. When I was on the New England Patriots, and we were winning all the Super Bowls going through that dynasty, we all wanted it more than the other team."
The Chiefs have a chance to become the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. Gronkowski also ladled out praise on the team standing in their way—a 14-3 Eagles squad.
"Howie Roseman has done an unbelievable job as a general manager there and building this team," Gronkowski said. "Just building the offensive line and defensive line, just to be so massive and destructive and and be so athletic as well. So you gotta tip your hat... to the Philadelphia Eagles for bringing that old-school football mentality back."