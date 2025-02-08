Robert Kraft Has High Hopes For Drake Maye, Patriots Offense Under Josh McDaniels
The New England Patriots brought back Josh McDaniels as the team's offensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Vrabel. McDaniels, who previously served as New England's offensive coordinator from 2006 to '08 and 2012 to 2021, was a coach Vrabel immediately knew he wanted on his staff in New England.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said during Super Bowl week that Vrabel brought up McDaniels returning during his interview for the head coach position, a move Kraft thinks will benefit the development of quarterback Drake Maye and the offense.
“When we interviewed Mike and asked whom he might be interested in bringing on, without a pause, his first one was to bring Josh McDaniels because he thought it would be something very special for Drake," Kraft told The Athletic's Chad Graff. "Their experience and chemistry together is very positive. I think that was a good development. From every way you look at it, I think it’s a win-win. It was his decision. Josh was very excited. Hope we get the fruits of the potential positives out of that. He has a pretty good history of developing and dealing with good quarterbacks and developing an offense that can really produce.”
McDaniels experienced immense success with his previous offenses in New England, but the bulk of those years he had Tom Brady at quarterback. His success in his third stint with the Patriots will hinge on Maye's development. Over 12 starts as a rookie, Maye completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His stats are by no means stellar on their own, but Maye did show plenty of potential while working with an underwhelming supporting cast as a rookie.
McDaniels has shown he can orchestrate a successful offense around quarterbacks like Matt Cassel and Mac Jones, and should be able to develop a talented, young passer like Maye. If he does, the Patriots could soon re-emerge as contenders once again.