Robert Kraft Was Hilariously Giddy About Patriots' Offseason Signings
Perhaps no team in the NFL has been as busy as the New England Patriots during the start of the new league year.
The Patriots have been hyperactive in free agency, making a multitude of marquee signings, headlined by their addition of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was signed to the largest deal in franchise history.
When discussing the abundance of moves New England has made in the offseason, owner Robert Kraft couldn't hide his joy. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kraft admitted that amid his excitement, he'd been told to temper his expectations a little bit.
"Personally, I’m very excited about what’s coming. I’ve been told I should calm down," Kraft said.
The Patriots have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and haven't won a playoff game since their last Super Bowl run in 2018, back when quarterback Tom Brady was still under center.
After finishing 4–13 in each of the last two seasons, Kraft is clearly excited about what's to come in 2025 with a much-improved roster.
In addition to Williams, the Patriots have added the likes of Carlton Davis, Morgan Moses, Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, among others.