Robert Saleh Interviews for Defensive Coordinator Job With Familiar Franchise

Saleh definitely knows his way around this role.

Brigid Kennedy

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sep 9, 2024.
/ David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has completed an interview for the San Francisco 49er's vacant defensive coordinator position, the team announced Thursday. The front office also met with Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Deshea Townsend.

Saleh, who has been working as an offensive consultant for the Green Bay Packers after his firing in the fall, was the San Francisco DC for four seasons before taking the reigns in New York in 2021.

If a return to form on defense is what the 49ers are after (and they are), Saleh could be their guy. But his other job options this cycle include the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have already requested a head coach interview, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who are reportedly expected to request one now that they've canned head coach Antonio Pierce.

