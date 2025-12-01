Rodney Harrison Provides Positive Update After Viral 'SNF' Moment
Viewers watching NBC's Football Night in America on Sunday night noticed a strange moment involving Rodney Harrison that sparked some concern, but the former New England Patriots great provided Mass Live with a positive update on the situation.
Appearing on the field before Denver and Washington kicked off, Harrison appeared to have trouble answering his colleague Jac Collinsworth's question.
Predictably this out-of-the-ordinary moment caused a lot of social media chatter and speculation. Harrison in the moment explained that there was a lot of stuff going on.
On Monday he provided the following information to Mass Live.
“I was exhausted working on a few hours of sleep watching my son play Saturday night. I had 3 hours of sleep on Sunday and had to work all day,” Harrison said via text, alluding to son Christian’s game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. “I was suffering from exhaustion. But I’m good.”
Harrison has two sons who play college football—with Christian at Cincinnati. The Bearcats played TCU on Saturday evening in Fort Worth, meaning that it was a lot of travel for the analyst over the holiday weekend.