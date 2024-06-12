Russell Wilson Says He Feels the 'Fountain of Youth' With Steelers
Russell Wilson is entering his 13th NFL season, but with a new team: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 35-year-old quarterback acknowledges that he's one of the oldest in the game right now, but he admitted that he doesn't feel it. He actually feels refreshed starting with a new team.
"Man, I feel the fountain of youth," Wilson said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I feel revived in every way, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I feel confident. I think at some point you have to know who you are as a player, as a man, as a competitor. As somebody who's been fortunate to be able to play this game, I don't doubt it. I trust it. I felt really good last year playing. I felt really confident in the midst of everything. And so I think right now I have all that confidence times 10."
Wilson is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Steelers in 2024, with former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as his backup.
Wilson is coming off two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Last season ended with the quarterback sitting on the bench for the last couple of contests, which eventually led to him being traded to the Steelers.