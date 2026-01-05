Russell Wilson Had Weird Three-Word Message About His NFL Future After Giants' Finale
Russell Wilson's first year with the Giants didn't go as he had hoped as the former Super Bowl champ started just three games for the team that signed him to a one-year deal last offseason. Injuries played a part in his lack of playing time but he also struggled a lot when he was in the lineup.
The 37-year-old quarterback went 0-3 in his three starts but also saw some time in three other games. The Giants had another nightmare of a season that saw them go 4-13. Head coach Brian Daboll was fired in November following a 2-8 start and the franchise is once again searching for answers after not coming close to being a playoff contender.
Russell, who signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants last March, spoke about his NFL future a day after the Giants' win over the Cowboys and it sounds like he's not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.
"I'm not blinking," he said when asked Monday if he wants to continue to play in the NFL. "I know what I'm capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas [in Week 2], and I want to be able to do that again. You know, and just be ready to rock and roll, and be as healthy as possible and be ready to play ball."
Wilson had his best game against the Cowboys when he threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling overtime loss. He also revealed on Sunday that he suffered a hamstring injury a few days before that game and did everything he could to hide the injury so he could take the field in Dallas.
"You know, I played that game, you know, I tore my hamstring on Friday in practice—the last play of practice. And I had a grade two [tear]," he said. "I couldn’t tell anybody. I had to go and play on it just because I knew the circumstance, I had to play on it, no matter what. I actually ended up going to the Dallas Mavericks’ facility, training. And, you know, kept it quiet, just trying to get treatment on it and just knowing that I probably couldn’t run from the goal line to the 10-yard line if I wanted to, but I feel like, you know, I got to play this game."
Wilson started the next game against the Chiefs in Week 3 but couldn't lead the Giants to a win at home. He was then benched for rookie Jaxson Dart.
Wilson finished his season completing 69 of his 119 passing attempts for 831 yards and three touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Wilson. Many teams will likely be looking for a veteran quarterback to serve as their backup next season, and Wilson could fill that role. It's clear that he wants to keep playing, we'll just have to wait and see if someone wants to sign him this offseason.
Until then, he won't be blinking.