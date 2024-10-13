Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch Shared Cool Moment on Field Before Steelers-Raiders
Marshawn Lynch showed up to support his old teammate on Sunday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 and Lynch showed up to see his former team play, and meet up with his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson. The two had a cool interaction before the game.
Lynch was walking around the field during pregame warmups, carrying a pair of black and yellow cleats. He walked over to Wilson and took a handoff from his old quarterback just like the old days.
It's highly likely a lot Seahawks fans saw that video and got nostalgic wishing they'd have just done that one more time late in Super Bowl XLIX.
Lynch and Wilson apparently still have a great relationship years after they last played together.
Wilson is active in Week 6, though he's expected to serve as a backup to Justin Fields as he recovers from a calf injury.
Fields has taken the Steelers to a 3-2 record so far, but Wilson is lurking over his shoulder.