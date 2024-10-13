SI

Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch Shared Cool Moment on Field Before Steelers-Raiders

Ryan Phillips

Lynch and Wilson hooked up for a handoff before the Steelers and Raiders played.
Marshawn Lynch showed up to support his old teammate on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 and Lynch showed up to see his former team play, and meet up with his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson. The two had a cool interaction before the game.

Lynch was walking around the field during pregame warmups, carrying a pair of black and yellow cleats. He walked over to Wilson and took a handoff from his old quarterback just like the old days.

It's highly likely a lot Seahawks fans saw that video and got nostalgic wishing they'd have just done that one more time late in Super Bowl XLIX.

Lynch and Wilson apparently still have a great relationship years after they last played together.

Wilson is active in Week 6, though he's expected to serve as a backup to Justin Fields as he recovers from a calf injury.

Fields has taken the Steelers to a 3-2 record so far, but Wilson is lurking over his shoulder.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

