Russell Wilson Being Named Steelers Starting QB Led to Lots of Jokes
After a miserable two years with the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving quarterback Russell Wilson another chance.
On Wednesday, the Steelers named Wilson their starting quarterback for the team's opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The nine-time Pro Bowler started 15 games for the Broncos in 2023, throwing 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions but failing to show enough to save his job.
At this stage of his career, Wilson—once one of the league's most reliable signal-callers with the Seattle Seahawks—has evolved into a bit of a meme. When Pittsburgh announced the veteran had won the job, fans reacted with predictable irreverence.
Neither Wilson nor now-backup Justin Fields struck NFL observers as an awe-inspiring option.
Some saw minimal difference between the two players at this stage of their careers.
It does not seem out of the question that the Steelers will finish under .500 this year, many implied or said outright.
On the flip side, some insisted the quarterback "competition" was never really a competition to begin with.
All told, excitement appears to be lacking around the Steel City.