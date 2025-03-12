Ryan Clark Says Aaron Rodgers to Steelers Is Like Letting Disney Villain Join Your Team
Aaron Rodgers will not be playing for the New York Jets next season, with the team officially releasing the veteran quarterback on Wednesday.
With the quarterback carousel already in full swing, Rodgers’s options as to where to play next are somewhat limited, but there appear to be at least a few potential destinations on the table.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the conversation, having just parted ways with Justin Fields (who is heading to the Jets). Given the consistency of the Steelers’ franchise, and the fact that they just brought in stud wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seahawks, it’s not hard to see why playing in Pittsburgh might appeal to Rodgers.
But one former Steelers is not into the idea—ESPN commentator Ryan Clark.
Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Clark highlighted the risks involved with bringing in Rodgers, using an analogy that was fittingly aired on a channel owned by the Walt Disney Corporation.
"Mike Tomlin can work with anybody,” Clark began innocently enough. “But let's say you put Scar on the team. You know, Scar from the Mufasa movie and The Lion King. ... Do you know what Scar's name was before Scar? It was Taka. Do you know what Taka meant? Garbage. Wasted. That's exactly what could happen if you bring Aaron Rodgers in there. You could have a wasted season. You could have a garbage season."
Clark’s point moved on quickly from there, addressing how Rodgers would also be an odd fit for what the Steelers are likely planning to run on offense, but his fellow panelists were clearly still a bit caught up with his initial analogy. Reading the room properly, Clark leaned back in.
“We’re going to be like the Pride Lands. Do you know what the Pride Lands was? That’s where Scar and the hyenas was. That’s where we’re going to end up. Where the shadows are cast,” Clark said. “Timon and Pumba ain’t coming to save us.”
Whichever team winds up with Rodgers’s services in 2025 will have to, above all else, be prepared.