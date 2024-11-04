Saints Lineman Has Social Media Meltdown After Panthers Loss
The New Orleans Saints lost their seventh consecutive game on Sunday, losing to the Carolina Panthers by one point. The Saints outgained the Panthers, had more first downs and won the turnover battle 1-0, but still couldn't muster more points than the team that came into the game with the worst record in the NFL.
Because the Saints started the season so strongly with two blowout victories, the last seven losses have been consistent shocks to the system. Losing to the Panthers was the last straw as multiple players lamented the fact that they lost to Carolina after the game.
The latest player to sound off was defensive tackle Khalen Saunders who tried to tweet through it on social media, going so far as to offer to play quarterback and dub the Panthers - Saints showdown the "Cottonelle DooDoo Bowl."
Quarterback Derek Carr took a lot of heat for his performance on Sunday, but that was mostly because of the pass that led to Chris Olave's latest concussion. His actual stat line was decent as he completed 18 of 31 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.
So Saunders was probably just joking about playing quarterback since he admitted he's just here for comedic relief. Besides, if the Saints wanted to put a non-quarterback under center they already have Taysom Hill.
