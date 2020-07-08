The New Orleans Saints are 67 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at one of the greatest players in Saints history to wear #67: OL Stan Brock

Stan Brock, 62, played in 16 NFL seasons, 13 with the New Orleans Saints. The 6'6" OT was the Saints no. 1 draft choice in 1980. Brock entered the NFL as a decorated collegiate athlete. During his time at Colorado, Brock earned First Team All-Big Eight Conference honors, the John Mackey Award, and an All-American nod.

Ranking fourth all-time in games played for the Saints, Brock was a cornerstone on the offensive line. Brock played all 16 games in nine seasons for New Orleans and finished his Saints career with 182 starts at OT. After 13 seasons with the Saints, the former All-American joined the San Diego Chargers to finish his NFL Career.

Following his retirement, Brock began coaching. Brock's first head coaching job came in 1997 as the head coach of the Arena Football League's Portland Forest Dragons and later the Los Angeles Avengers. Three years after his stint in the AFL, Brock joined the U.S Military's coaching staff, becoming the Army's OL coach. In 2007, after three years of coaching the OL, Brock was named the HC of Army football. Brock lasted only two seasons as the head man, posting back to back 3-9 seasons.

Brock was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1997. The long time OT was a member of the Saints' first four playoff teams and later played in Super Bowl XXIX with the San Diego Chargers. Following his coaching career, Brock worked his way into the media, working for a Portland, Oregon based TV station as a sports anchor. Brock also served as the Saints color analyst in the early 2000s succeeding in his former QB Archie Manning.

