What You Might Have Missed This Week With the Saints

We won't have too many weeks left in the NFL calendar year where we won't have much going on. Here's a look at some Saints related items you might have missed this past week.

Madden 22 - Home Field Advantage

The Saints have a 'Who Dat' Homefield Advantage in the game. On Away Team 3rd/4th down conversion attempts, a random receiver will have an incorrect route when he lines up in preplay. You can check out the full list here.

Ex-Saints Receiver Lands in CFL

Cameron Meredith was supposed to be a big compliment in the receiver corps for the Saints after being pursued as a restricted free agent. However, injuries kept him down, and Meredith got the boot. He signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Former Saints Receiver Dead at 72

Bob Newland, who played four seasons in the NFL from 1971-74, passed away this week in his home state of Oregon. He played his entire career with the Saints.

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end (New Orleans Saints)

"I feel like the opportunities will always be there," Granderson said. "Going into camp, just got to take advantage of my opportunities. But first off, I want to say that as a team, I want to contribute as much as I can and do whatever the coaches want me to do. The opportunities will be there for everyone that's showing up to camp."

