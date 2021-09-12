Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Saints Football is Finally Here in the Who Dat Nation!

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff with less than 6 hours until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Green Bay Packers on September 12th, 2021.

The New Orleans Saints are less than 6 hours away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 3, 2, and 1.

#3 John Carney, K (2001-2006, 2009-10)

New Orleans Saints Kicker John Carney (3) attempts a field goal inside of the Superdome. New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame

John Carney joined the Saints prior to the 2001 NFL season after 11 seasons with the San Diego Chargers. In three different stints with the Saints, Carney converted on 82.8% of his FG attempts and 98.5% of his PAT. After a game-winning FG against Carolina in 2005, Carney graced the cover of Sports Illustrated with QB Aaron Brooks celebrating the Saints' first win since Hurricane Katrina. The Notre Dame product is one of two NFL players to play across four decades (George Blanda). New Orleans inducted him into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2014.

#2 Jameis Winston (2020-Present)

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston enters his second season in the Black and Gold and his first as the team's starting quarterback. The 2015 NFL Draft's First Overall selection spent his first five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwing for nearly 20,000 yards and 121 touchdowns. Despite the statistical success and a trip to the Pro-Bowl, Winston's turnovers plagued him early in his career leading to multiple benchings and ultimately an exit from Tampa Bay.

The former Heisman winner joined the Saints in the summer of 2020 to "Enroll into QB-U" and earn a second chance in the NFL. Winston won the Saints quarterback battle this offseason and was recently named the starter for Week one. Revamping your NFL career is never easy but there is not a better place to do so than New Orleans just ask #9...

#1 Who Dat Nation (1967-Present)

The Who Dat Nation cheers on the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 NFC Playoffs. USA Today Sports

2020 and into 2021 felt off, weird, and not right inside of the Superdome. Just ask Saints News Network's John Hendrix who said "I'll never get used to an empty Superdome." Seeing a sea of Black and Gold, big smiles, and some of New Orleans' favorite super fans will be a welcomed sight.

Unfortunately, the reunion will have to wait a little longer and I hope and pray everyone affected by Hurricane Ida is safe and surrounded by loved ones. But if we know anything about the city of New Orleans, it is resilient and they can not wait to get back into the Superdome.

Finally, football is back!!!

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Packers-Saints Coverage From the Week

Our Live Twitter Feed