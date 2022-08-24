Skip to main content

ESPN Analysts Believe Jameis Winston Finishes as Top-10 QB

Former first-round NFL Draft picks and ESPN analysts are "bullish" on the performance Jameis Winston will have in 2022.

ESPN NFL Live analysts Marcus Spears and Robert Griffin III are "bullish" on the season Saints QB Jameis Winston will have in 2022.   

Jameis Winston

Both were first-round draft picks, played in the National Football League, and have deep Louisiana roots.

GRIFFIN III ON WINSTON

Griffin expects Jameis Winston to continue the trend he accomplished through seven game appearances in 2021. "Last year, he didn't even have the same amount of weapons that he's going to have this year. Now he's getting a true No. 1 [wide receiver] in Michael Thomas," Griffin said. 

"The Saints have a ton of weapons Jameis can really stamp himself as not only a franchise quarterback but the future for the New Orleans Saints."

USATSI_18770719_168388561_lowres

SPEARS ON WINSTON

Spears followed Griffin with an equally powerful analysis of Winston. "I'm going to go the stock market on y'all. I'm bullish on Jameis Winston," Spears declared. The former LSU Tiger mentioned he believes Winston will finish as a "top-ten quarterback" statistically in 2022.

He, like Griffin, mentioned the importance of the offensive weapons at Winston's disposal.  

"Taysom Hill playing tight end, Alvin Kamara out of the backfield. He has everything he needs in order to continue on this trend as he was on [last season]," Spears noted.

Adding the arsenal of "Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave to that group, I think Jameis finishes Top 10 statistically, and we will be talking about him a hell of a lot this season at quarterback."

Jameis Winston's Weapons

In 2021, Winston finished with a 5-2 record before tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 36-27 victory at home on Halloween. Also, Jameis was ranked 1st in touchdowns per attempt at 8.7%, 7th in touchdowns per interception, and total QBR.

Dennis Allen hasn't confirmed if Winston will participate in the final preseason game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on Thursday night.  

Aug. 30 is the date for the final cutdowns to the 53-man rosters in the NFL. For the moment, starter Jameis Winston and backup Andy Dalton solidify the top-two quarterback positions for New Orleans.   

QB Ian Book has seen extended playing time this preseason and has had an uneven performance behind a make-shift offensive line. Thursday may be his final chance to audition and retain the third quarterback spot on the team.

