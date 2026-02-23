Five Potential Saints Targets to Watch at the Scouting Combine

The New Orleans Saints are in search of franchise cornerstones to complete their rebuild under head coach Kellen Moore. Today, that journey officially kicks off.

After a promising first season under Moore, in which rookie Tyler Shough seized control of the offense, New Orleans still has a lot of work to do to turn things around. Armed with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints' front office will walk into Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, determined to find their next impact player.

To some, the franchise's biggest need is a wide receiver. To others, an opportunity to draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love may just be too much to pass up. Some also believe that New Orleans should target an edge rusher as Cameron Jordan enters the latter-half of his illustrious career.

No matter who the Saints select, all eyes will be on the field in Indianapolis this week.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Carnell Tate played three seasons at Ohio State, posting 1,872 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as the star receiver played alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith, two of college football's most talented recent receivers.

Tate is a tall receiver at 6-foot-3, weighing in at 191 lbs, though official measurements won't be taken until later this week. Not only does he display elite ball tracking, but he's present and proficient in the run game.

Arguably the top wide receiver in the draft, Tate would be a logical target for the Saints at pick No. 8 or in the early teens if they would execute a trade back.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Chris Brazzell II, a redshirt junior, would make more sense for the Saints as a Day 2 pick with plenty of upside as an outside wide receiver.

The former Tennessee Volunteer stands at 6-foot-5, weighing in at 200 pounds unofficially. He posted 62 catches for 1,017 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

The Midland, Texas native could run as low as the 4.4's in the 40-yard dash. Expect him to fly up draft boards if he does so.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's finest, Jeremiyah Love could very well be the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he could fall into the Saints' lap at pick No. 8.

Love, who will still be 20 on draft day, is a once-in-a-generation talent at running back. Love may not end up participating at the Combine since he has already solidified himself as a top-15, if not top-10 pick.

The St. Louis native displayed his top-1% athleticism, elite tackle-breaking, and exceptional receiving on tape in three seasons at Notre Dame. Love will be in heavy consideration to be selected at pick No. 8 to be the heir to Alvin Kamara's throne.

Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaydn Ott (0) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott fell off of the face of the earth after he transferred in from Cal. The former 1,300 yard rusher at his former school appeared in just five games in 2025, averaging 3.2 yards per carry on 21 attempts.

The 23-year-old running back told A to Z sports at the Senior Bowl that his college career was a "big question mark." Despite the unconventional journey, Ott stood out and more than likely boosted his draft stock at the Panini Senior Bowl.

Ott could run in the 4.4's at the Combine and could be a day three target if the Saints don't land Love or another elite running back in the early rounds.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is a freakish athlete listed unofficially at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. The cornerback-turned-linebacker had an impressive four seasons at Ohio State, including a 100-tackle season in 2024.

The 21-year-old flashed in the Big 10 championship against National Champion Indiana, posting seven solo and 12 total tackles in the loss.

Styles, a lengthy linebacker, unofficially has 33-inch arms and is an effective open-field tackler. He played alongside likely top-five pick Arvell Reese in the past two seasons at Ohio State. He would be a logical pick for the Saints at No. 8 or in a trade-back scenario in the early teens.

