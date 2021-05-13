Fantasy Forecast: Can Tim Tebow Match Taysom Hill's Value?

Can Jacksonville's quarterback turned tight end Tim Tebow match the value to fantasy football owners as New Orleans Taysom Hill?

Tim Tebow played his last NFL game over 3,000 days ago. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner last appeared with the Philadelphia Eagles trying to make the final 53-man roster as a quarterback in the pre-season. Seven years later, Tebow will reunite with his college head coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, but this time at a new position, tight end.

Reports linked Tebow to New Orleans to play a similar role as Taysom Hill does today. Mike Detillier shared with the Bayou Blitz that Saints Head Coach Sean Payton approached the two-time National Champion to play a new hybrid role.

Sean's vision was, "we'd like to bring you in as a hybrid option quarterback...to run some short-yardage plays for us, maybe use you as an H back. Sort of hybrid idea in short-yardage running situations." Sean Payton Envisioned Tebow Before Taysom

In 2020, ESPN granted Saints Taysom Hill eligibility at tight end in fantasy football leagues. Hill would have ended the 2020 season ranked 8th among eligible tight ends in PPR leagues. There are a few outliers considering Hill started four games at quarterback, but the NFL is a copy-cat league. And the similarities between Hill and Tebow should have all Fantasy owners raising an eyebrow.

Credit: USA Today Sports

Tebow has re-connected with his old college coach Urban Meyer. Together they led the Florida Gators to two BCS National Championship victories in the late 2000s. The success that the duo found in "The Swamp" propelled Tebow into the conversation of the greatest college football player all-time and eventually a first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos.

Despite "Tebow-Mania" and his early success as the Denver starting quarterback, Tebow's unorthodox release and size had many experts calling for a position change years ago. This change could have saved or prolonged his NFL career.

Tim, at the time, declined and wanted to follow his dream as an NFL starting QB. Several years and a short-lived baseball career later, Tebow has embraced that change making the transition to tight end.

Let's face facts, Tebow's glory days and dream of being an NFL starting quarterback are behind him, but with an old friend on the sideline, there may be a little magic left in the tank as a gadget player, similar to Taysom Hill.

However, now six years removed from the NFL, will the Florida native even have a fantasy impact in 2021?

© NorthJersey.com file photo, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to multiple reports, Tim Tebow will sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars later this week to play tight end. The last time Tebow was fantasy relevant in the NFL was a decade ago when he led the Denver Broncos to an AFC playoff berth behind a 7-4 record as a starting quarterback.

In 11 starts at quarterback in 2011, Tebow totaled under 200 fantasy points with an average of 18.1 points per week. Between his positional change and extended time-off from being a member of an NFL roster, predicting Tebow's value as a fantasy asset becomes difficult.

At best Tebow become a Taysom Hill type of player that could serve as a TE options in large rostered leagues. At his worst he does not make the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster.

The upcoming OTAs, training camp and preseason will answer the questions as to whether or not Tim Tebow will see playing time and become a rostered fantasy player in 2021. But for now, Tebow is a man fighting for a roster spot and not a fantasy value. However, if Meyer slides him into a hybrid role that could change. Do not draft Tebow or even try to roster him at the beginning of next season but watch the wavier wire, he could become a serviceable piece.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​​

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​