The first New Orleans Saints pick of the NFL Draft is here, as the team selected offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz out of Michigan. With the way things played out, the Saints didn't trade up. Patrick Queen and Jordan Love were both available, but New Orleans chose Ruiz. This could be a sign of things to come for moving on from one of their offensive linemen.

NFL Draft Profile - Cesar Ruiz

Athletic and tenacious with the combination of skills and technique to fit into a variety of blocking schemes on the next level. Ruiz wins early with initial quickness and fast hands into first contact. He works to convert early advantages into wins. He's consistent in securing down-blocks and has the athletic traits to become a second-level factor. He'll give some ground to power rushers and needs help against wide-bodies, but the tape checks out. Ruiz has early starting potential and should develop into a good pro with guard/center flexibility.

The Draft Network Profile

Consistently executes and connects with moving targets on the second level and longer pulls. Love how he takes opponents where they want to go, more than they want to go there and claims wins. Hands are held high and his punch is well-timed, powerful and efficient. Deliberate throughout every rep to fit his hands. Excellent body control and ability to recoil if he ever concedes ground in pass pro. Scheme versatile and offers interior position flexibility.

Saints Top Remaining Needs

Wide Receiver

Linebacker

Offensive Tackle

Secondary

Running Back

2020 NFL Draft Schedule

Friday, April 24 – 6:00 p.m. CT (Round 2-3)

Saturday, April 25 – 11:00 a.m. CT (Rounds 4-7)

Broadcasted on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC.

Remaining Draft Picks