New Orleans Saints facilities will remain closed until Training Camp

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports Saints players were told "take care of your families, your health, and be ready for this summer."

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the hand of the NFL to take every per caution possible this offseason, including an “all virtual” NFL Draft on April 23-25th. As teams prepare for their online war-rooms that will be conducted from the comfort of each staff members own home, oppose to team facilities, some teams are taking an extra step of caution after the draft.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports the Saints have informed over 80 players the team will not conduct a team lead offseason program “even if the rules change”. On March 24th NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 NFL franchises informing them “to close all facilities to players that are not receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation.” The memo continues to say “take further steps to current conditions and directed all but a limited number of staff to work remotely.”

Sean Payton's message and challenge to over 80 of his players via Zoom this morning was as follows:

"No virtual workouts, no online meetings, no workouts at the facility, even if its allowed Show up in July for training camp in the best shape of your life... take care of your families, your health, and be ready this summer”

New Orleans will not open its facility until July for mandatory Training Camp, even if the rules change prior to Camp opening. Sean Payton was the first NFL player or coach to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 back in March. Payton announced he was cleared by physicians a week after his positive test for the virus.

“Look, as this thing hit the world, it obviously doesn’t have any boundaries in terms of who it can effect.” - Sean Payton

